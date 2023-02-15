Tolerance.ca
Trees can be weeds too – here's why that's a problem

By Gregory Moore, Senior Research Associate, School of Ecosystem and Forest Sciences, The University of Melbourne
When we think of weeds, often what comes to mind are small, quick-growing plants such as the dandelions or couch grass we might find in our gardens. You may not think of trees as being weedy.

But trees can be weeds too. They can spread quickly, showering an area in seeds and pushing out other species. Even species native to Australia can be a problem when they’re introduced to other areas.

It’s worth knowing the most common weedy trees so you can avoid planting them – or take them out before they get large and expensive to remove.

Which overseas trees can be…The Conversation


