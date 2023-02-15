How can publishers support the authors of trauma memoirs, as they unpack their pain for the public? New research investigates
By Kylie Cardell, Associate Professor in Literary Studies, Flinders University
Christiana Harous, PhD Candidate / Provisional Psychologist, Flinders University
Emma Maguire, Lecturer in English and Writing, James Cook University
Lydia Woodyatt, Associate professor, Flinders University
What is the responsibility of the publisher – and the many readers hungry for trauma memoirs – towards the authors who re-live their trauma to write their books? Some are calling for a new approach.
