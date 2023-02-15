Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A diverse Supreme Court grapples with affirmative action, with its justices of color split sharply on the meaning of 'equal protection'

By Miguel Schor, Professor of Law and Associate Director of the Drake University Constitutional Law Center, Drake University
Erin Lain, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Professor of Law, Drake University
Most Americans believe that racial inequality is a significant problem. They also believe that affirmative action programs aimed at reducing those inequalities are a problematic tool.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
