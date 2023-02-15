Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why The Sims 4's new inclusion of transgender and disabled sims matters

By Lee Cheng, Associate Professor in Games, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
In its simulation of real world living, without real world limits, The Sims offers players the chance to embody characters that represent their true selves.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prisoners donating organs to get time off raises thorny ethical questions
~ How records of life's milestones help solve cold cases, pinpoint health risks and allocate public resources
~ Super Bowl car ads sell Americans the idea that new tech will protect them
~ A diverse Supreme Court grapples with affirmative action, with its justices of color split sharply on the meaning of 'equal protection'
~ Is it time for teachers to get a raise?
~ Seismologists can't predict an impending earthquake, but longer term forecasts and brief warnings after one starts are possible
~ Hunger in South Africa: study shows one in five are at risk
~ Nigeria's election: six dangers of mixing religion with politics
~ Jean-Paul Zé Bella: the cunning Cameroonian soldier who became a global music legend
~ Ukraine war: 'soccer plot' raises fears of fresh Russian attempts to destabilise neighbouring Moldova
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter