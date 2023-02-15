Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK, US Expelled Islanders 50 Years Ago, a Crime Against Humanity

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(London) – The forced displacement of the entire Chagossian people by the United Kingdom and United States governments and the UK’s racial persecution, and continued blocking of their return home, are crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch said in a report and video released today. Both governments should provide full reparations to the Chagossian people, including their right to return to live in their homeland in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. The 106-page report, “‘That’s When the Nightmare Started’: UK and US Forced Displacement of the Chagossians and Ongoing Colonial Crimes,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Prisoners donating organs to get time off raises thorny ethical questions
~ How records of life's milestones help solve cold cases, pinpoint health risks and allocate public resources
~ Super Bowl car ads sell Americans the idea that new tech will protect them
~ A diverse Supreme Court grapples with affirmative action, with its justices of color split sharply on the meaning of 'equal protection'
~ Is it time for teachers to get a raise?
~ Seismologists can't predict an impending earthquake, but longer term forecasts and brief warnings after one starts are possible
~ Hunger in South Africa: study shows one in five are at risk
~ Nigeria's election: six dangers of mixing religion with politics
~ Jean-Paul Zé Bella: the cunning Cameroonian soldier who became a global music legend
~ Ukraine war: 'soccer plot' raises fears of fresh Russian attempts to destabilise neighbouring Moldova
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter