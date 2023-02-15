Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey-Syria earthquake: the scandal of not being prepared

By David Rothery, Professor of Planetary Geosciences, The Open University
Share this article
The magnitude-7.8 earthquake near Gaziantep that struck southeastern Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6, and the large aftershocks that followed, destroyed thousands of buildings and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

In response to criticism of the efforts to rescue buried survivors,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to create better homes for autistic people with significant additional needs
~ De-influencing: how online beauty gurus get followers to trust them by posting negative reviews
~ Salman Rushdie’s Victory City review: a storyteller at the height of his powers
~ Insects are vanishing worldwide – now it's making it harder to grow food
~ Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of elections
~ Invisible Trillions review: global capitalism operates beyond the rule of law and threatens democracy
~ Snakes can hear you scream, new research reveals
~ Lawsuit against Meta in Kenya paves the way for African countries to sue tech companies
~ Uganda Threatens to Close UN Human Rights Office
~ UK/US: 50 Years on, Islanders Can’t Go Home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter