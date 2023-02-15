Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to create better homes for autistic people with significant additional needs

By Joan Scott Love, Senior Lecturer in Interior Architecture, Leeds Beckett University
Autistic people need to be provided with living accommodation which is specially designed to improve their health, well-being and a growing level of independence and employment opportunities.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
