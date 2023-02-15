Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

De-influencing: how online beauty gurus get followers to trust them by posting negative reviews

By Rebecca Mardon, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Cardiff University
Hayley Cocker, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, Lancaster University
Kate Daunt, Professor of Marketing, Cardiff University
In a departure from their usual content, TikTok beauty influencers are “de-influencing”, telling viewers what not to buy. Offering uncharacteristically critical product reviews, many are directing their criticism at products that they believe have been overhyped by other influencers on the platform.

The recent interest in de-influencing began with a controversy over a product recommendation. Viewers…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
