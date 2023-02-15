Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insects are vanishing worldwide – now it's making it harder to grow food

By Stuart Reynolds, Emeritus Professor of Biology, University of Bath
Share this article
Over the past 20 years a steady trickle of scientific papers has reported that there are fewer insects than there used to be. Both the combined weight (what scientists call biomass) and diversity of insect species have declined. Some studies were based on sightings by amateur entomologists, while others involved scientists counting the number of bugs splattered on car windshields. Some collected flying insects in traps annually for years and weighed them.

In the past six years, this trickle has become a flood, with more and more sophisticated studies confirming that although not all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Turkey-Syria earthquake: the scandal of not being prepared
~ How to create better homes for autistic people with significant additional needs
~ De-influencing: how online beauty gurus get followers to trust them by posting negative reviews
~ Salman Rushdie’s Victory City review: a storyteller at the height of his powers
~ Nigeria: Authorities must uphold human rights ahead of elections
~ Invisible Trillions review: global capitalism operates beyond the rule of law and threatens democracy
~ Snakes can hear you scream, new research reveals
~ Lawsuit against Meta in Kenya paves the way for African countries to sue tech companies
~ Uganda Threatens to Close UN Human Rights Office
~ UK/US: 50 Years on, Islanders Can’t Go Home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter