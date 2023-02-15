Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Snakes can hear you scream, new research reveals

By Christina N. Zdenek, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, Venom Evolution Lab, The University of Queensland
It was long thought snakes could only feel vibrations through the ground. New research shows they can not only sense airborne sound, but can likely detect human voices.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
