Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lawsuit against Meta in Kenya paves the way for African countries to sue tech companies

By Njeri Wangari
The ruling that the Facebook parent firm Meta can be sued in Kenya could open the floodgates not just for Meta but for other technology companies. And that could include OpenAI which was exposed recently for having used Kenyan Workers on Less Than $2 Per Hour to Make ChatGPT Less Toxic.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
