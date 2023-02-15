Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northwest Syria: Aid Delays Deadly for Quake Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Destruction left by the deadly earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey in Jindires, northwestern Syria on February 11, 2023. © 2023 Anas Alkharboutli/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Beirut) – The slow humanitarian response to the earthquakes that severely affected opposition-held northwest Syria highlights the inadequacy of the United Nations Security Council-mandated cross border aid mechanism in Syria and the urgent need for alternatives, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 13, 2023, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a three-month authorization for UN…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
