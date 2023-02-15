Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Shuttering ‘rabbit holes’ of hate: Holocaust survivors send powerful message in new documentary

Amid a recent spike in antisemitic violence across the world, the screening of legendary filmmaker Ken Burns’ latest documentary on Thursday highlighted a dark chapter in US history, and a frank high-level discussion at UN Headquarters showcased a proposed new code of conduct to shutter ‘rabbit holes’ of hate and online disinformation.


© United Nations -
