Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do men who kill their families still receive sympathetic news coverage?

By Denise Buiten, Senior Lecturer in Social Justice and Sociology, University of Notre Dame Australia
The media needs to take greater care when covering these cases, as the reasons behind such violence are incredibly complex.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
