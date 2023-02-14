UK laundry releases microfibres weighing the equivalent of 1,500 buses each year
By Mark Sumner, Lecturer in Sustainablity, Fashion and Retail, University of Leeds
Alice Hazlehurst, Postgraduate Researcher, University of Leeds
Mark Taylor, Research Officer, University of Leeds
Around 35% of the microplastics contaminating the world’s oceans come from washing our clothes. When washed, synthetic clothing sheds tiny plastic fragments (typically shorter than 5mm). Known as microfibres, these fragments are a common type of microplastic, and when released pose a serious threat to marine environments.
Due to their small size, microfibres can be easily ingested by marine animals. Research…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023