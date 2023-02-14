Gambling Act review: how EU countries are tightening restrictions on ads and why the UK should too
By Raffaello Rossi, Lecturer in Marketing, University of Bristol
Agnes Nairn, Professor of Marketing, University of Bristol
Ben Ford, Research Associate, University of Bristol
Jamie Wheaton, Research Associate, University of Bristol
The UK has a gambling problem but some of its neighbours could provide inspiration on how to prevent gambling harms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023