Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Liberals likely to win Aston byelection; Voice support increases in Essential poll

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
The resignation of Alan Tudge paves the way for a byelection in the outer-Melbourne seat, which history shows the Liberal Party is likely to hold.The Conversation


