Human Rights Observatory

Cartoon detectives: how Australia's most famous cartoon was lost and found – twice

By Robert Phiddian, Professor of English, Flinders University
Richard Scully, Associate Professor of Modern European History, University of New England
Stephanie Brookes, Senior Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
A man hangs, precariously, high above the street, holding onto the girder of an unfinished skyscraper. Around his ankles, a second man holds on for dear life.

This is no scene of drama, but hilarity. The second man has pulled down the first’s pants in his desperation to hold onto life, and is lost in laughter. Grimacing, the first man growls:

For gorsake, stop laughing: this is serious!

Published in 1933, this is Australia’s most famous cartoon, drawn by Stan…The Conversation


