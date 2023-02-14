Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Future home havens: Australians likely to use more energy to stay in and save money

By Kari Dahlgren, Research Fellow Emerging Technologies Research Lab, Monash University
Yolande Strengers, Professor, Emerging Technologies Research Lab, Monash University, Monash University
A 4-year study of households has shown how the increasing focus on our homes as sites of work, rest and play can increase energy use despite soaring prices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
