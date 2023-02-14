Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Michigan State murders: What we know about campus shootings and the gunmen who carry them out

By David Riedman, Ph.D. student in Criminal Justice and Creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, University of Central Florida
James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
A gunman at Michigan State University shot dead three people before taking his own life. Two criminologists explain how the incident fits a pattern of campus attacks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
