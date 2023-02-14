A national inquiry is needed to address abuse in Canadian sport
By Laura Misener, Professor & Director, School of Kinesiology, Western University
Angela Schneider, Director, The International Centre for Olympic Studies, Western University
The lack of government action in response to allegations of sexual abuse in Canadian sport contrasts with the response to previous scandals and highlights the racial and gender inequalities at play.
