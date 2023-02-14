Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tax Authorities Raid BBC Offices in India

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers stand outside a building having BBC offices, where income tax officials are conducting a search, in New Delhi, India, February 14, 2023. © 2023 Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Indian tax officials raided the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai today in an apparent reprisal for a two-part documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson for Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described the BBC as the “most corrupt organization in the world.” Officials said they were conducting “surveys, not searches” to investigate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
