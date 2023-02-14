Tolerance.ca
De La Soul's Trugoy The Dove was a true musical disruptor who broke the hip-hop mould

By Adam de Paor-Evans, Associate Lecturer, School of Art, Design and Architecture, University of Plymouth
David Jude Jolicoeur (better known as Trugoy The Dove and Plug 2), who has died at the age of 54, was a music disruptor who changed the sound and look of rap and hip-hop in the late 80s and 90s.

I first heard his voice on DJ John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 show in 1988. It was on De La Soul’s debut single Plug Tunin’ (Are You Ready For This). Like many teenagers back then, my finger was ready on the pause button to record any new hip-hop music from radio shows.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
