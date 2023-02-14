Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earthquake in Turkey exposes gap between seismic knowledge and action -- but it is possible to prepare

By Louise K. Comfort, Professor of Public and International Affairs, former Director of the Center for Disaster Management, University of Pittsburgh
Burcak Basbug Erkan, Associate Professor at Department of Statistics, Middle East Technical University
Polat Gulkan, Professor of Earthquake Structural Engineering, Başkent University
Two days after a devastating earthquake struck, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited one of the worst affected areas and declared that it was “not possible to be prepared for such a disaster.”

Certainly the scale of the destruction was unforeseen. The death toll from the earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023, that struck Turkey and northern Syria is still climbing. But one week on, it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
