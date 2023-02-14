Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local journalism is under threat at a time when communities need more inclusive reporting

By Nadia Haq, ESRC Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cardiff University
The future of local newspapers is under threat, according to parliament’s digital, culture, media & sport committee (DCMS) report released last month.

This report into the sustainability of local journalism comes at a time when public trust in the national media is falling, while


© The Conversation -
