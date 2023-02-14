Tolerance.ca
Fear and loathing in New Zealand: an overdue examination of our ‘underworld of extremists’ is valuable but flawed

By Chris Wilson, Programme Director, Master of Conflict and Terrorism Studies, University of Auckland
A new book examining New Zealand’s extreme and alt-right movements tackles an important issue. But it could have defined its terms better and provided more evidence for its claims.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
