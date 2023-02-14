Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

By David Stupples, Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Director of Electronic Warfare Research, City, University of London
The US military has now shot down four high-altitude objects that had entered American and Canadian airspace, raising questions about their purpose and origin.

The first of these objects, a Chinese balloon, was downed by a fighter jet on 4 February. While China says it was for weather monitoring, US officials say it was being used for surveillance. A knowledge of technology in this area throws up some clues about what may have been going on.

The balloon is believed to have supported a signals…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
