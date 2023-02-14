'When he’s not on drugs, he’s a good person' – one community's story of meth use and domestic violence
By Heith Copes, Professor, Department of Criminal Justice, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Fiona Brookman, Professor of Criminology, University of South Wales
Jared Ragland, Assistant Professor, Photography, Utah State University
One night, after five days of smoking meth, Misty* heard a voice.
It just said ‘BOOM! Get up’ and I got up and was like, ‘where’s my son?’ and I run to the bathroom and my little girl’s standing at the sink and I could see the water running and coming down the hallway and he was already blue at the bottom of the tub. So I grabbed him up and was like, I mean, panic – I couldn’t do nothing but sing ‘Amazing Grace.’ It’s the only thing I knew to do.
Misty’s son, one of her five children, survived – he was saved by a neighbour who worked for the ambulance…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023