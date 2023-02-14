Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'When he’s not on drugs, he’s a good person' – one community's story of meth use and domestic violence

By Heith Copes, Professor, Department of Criminal Justice, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Fiona Brookman, Professor of Criminology, University of South Wales
Jared Ragland, Assistant Professor, Photography, Utah State University
Share this article
One night, after five days of smoking meth, Misty* heard a voice.

It just said ‘BOOM! Get up’ and I got up and was like, ‘where’s my son?’ and I run to the bathroom and my little girl’s standing at the sink and I could see the water running and coming down the hallway and he was already blue at the bottom of the tub. So I grabbed him up and was like, I mean, panic – I couldn’t do nothing but sing ‘Amazing Grace.’ It’s the only thing I knew to do.

Misty’s son, one of her five children, survived – he was saved by a neighbour who worked for the ambulance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tribes in Maine left out of Native American resurgence by 40-year-old federal law denying their self-determination
~ Scandals can end congressional careers – which is why the Office of Congressional Ethics regularly faces attempts to rein it in
~ My art uses plastic recovered from beaches around the world to understand how our consumer society is transforming the ocean
~ How do blood tests work? Medical laboratory scientists explain the pathway from blood draw to diagnosis and treatment
~ Five years after Parkland shooting, a school psychologist offers insights on helping students and teachers deal with grief
~ What is Mondiacult? 6 take-aways from the world's biggest cultural policy gathering
~ Zimbabwe’s budget plans open door for growth. But only if high interest rates don't derail them
~ When two elephants fight: how the global south uses non-alignment to avoid great power rivalries
~ Al-Shabaab attacks in Somalia affect communities as far as 900km away – aid agencies need to take note
~ What is gene editing and how could it shape our future?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter