Donations by top 50 US donors dropped sharply to $14 billion in 2022 – Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg and Warren Buffett lead the list of biggest givers
By David Campbell, Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Elizabeth J. Dale, Associate Professor of Nonprofit Leadership, Seattle University
Michael Moody, Chair for Family Philanthropy, Grand Valley State University
As giving receded to pre-pandemic levels, most of these gifts were designated for foundations, higher education, hospitals and medical research.
- Tuesday, February 14, 2023