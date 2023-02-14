Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: Tax raids on the BBC are an ‘affront to free speech’

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Indian tax department officials are carrying out ‘surveys’ at British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai, mere weeks after the organization broadcasted a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aakar Patel, Chair of Amnesty International India’s Board, said: “The tax department’s raids, which are being presented as […] The post India: Tax raids on the BBC are an ‘affront to free speech’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


