Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some Governments, Companies Take Steps to Protect Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A girl studies online at home during Covid-19 school closures in Berlin, Germany, January 8, 2021.  © 2021 Kira Hofmann/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Several governments and companies have taken steps, or announced future steps, to protect millions of children in their online classrooms. These moves come after Human Rights Watch uncovered children’s rights violations worldwide by governments that authorized unsafe online learning products during the Covid-19 pandemic. France’s education ministry removed ad tracking from websites it built to help eight to eleven-year…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
