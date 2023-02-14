Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Will Chinese advanced AI chatbots survive China’s online censorship?

By Oiwan Lam
China Digital Times asked a Chinese chatbot “How do you comment on Chinese leader Xi Jinping?” and the chatbot answered, “Your entry contains rule-breaking terms, please re-enter.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
