Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Man accused of setting fire to military draft office in Transnistria faces 30 years in jail

By Guest Contributor
Share this article
Unlike many other similar human rights violations in Transnistria, the incident with the arrest of Alexander Dimov and his alleged record prison term did not cause a wide public reaction


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Will Chinese advanced AI chatbots survive China’s online censorship?
~ LBQ+ Women Face Brutal Attacks, Discrimination at Every Turn
~ Farmed salmon or chicken? Environmental footprint research can guide eco-conscious consumers
~ Word from The Hill: Defence review goes to government; Dutton's apology for boycotting Sorry; Phil Lowe under fire
~ Four-legged rescue workers do not go unnoticed in Turkey's search and rescue operations
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Extinguishes Media Freedom
~ 'Just ask us, come and see us'. Aboriginal young people in the Northern Territory must be listened to, not punished
~ Australians need good financial advice more than ever to pay for soaring interest rates. Here's how to get it
~ Gold mining is one of the world’s most destructive and unnecessary industries – here's how to end it
~ Myanmar: Political Parties Law Shackles Opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter