Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Hun Sen Extinguishes Media Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during a handover ceremony at Phnom Penh International Airport in February 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File (Bangkok) – The Cambodian government effectively eliminated all vestiges of media freedom in Cambodia by shutting down one of the last remaining independent domestic news outlets, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 12, 2023, Prime Minister Hun Sen unexpectedly announced the revocation of the operating license of the Cambodian Center for Independent Media, the parent organization of Voice of Democracy (VOD). “Voice…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Farmed salmon or chicken? Environmental footprint research can guide eco-conscious consumers
~ Word from The Hill: Defence review goes to government; Dutton's apology for boycotting Sorry; Phil Lowe under fire
~ Four-legged rescue workers do not go unnoticed in Turkey's search and rescue operations
~ 'Just ask us, come and see us'. Aboriginal young people in the Northern Territory must be listened to, not punished
~ Australians need good financial advice more than ever to pay for soaring interest rates. Here's how to get it
~ Gold mining is one of the world’s most destructive and unnecessary industries – here's how to end it
~ Myanmar: Political Parties Law Shackles Opposition
~ Rihanna brings pride to Barbados in spellbinding Super Bowl performance
~ 'If at first you don’t succeed, lie, lie again' – in A Country of Eternal Light, Paul Dalgarno explores a life fragmented by grief
~ South Sudan Expands Access to Free Education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter