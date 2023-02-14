Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan Expands Access to Free Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students attend a class at Mercy School in Juba, South Sudan, on July 8, 2021.  © 2021 Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images Last week, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir directed relevant government ministries to ensure that primary and secondary education is free throughout the country. This news could benefit millions of children in South Sudan, but it will need to be followed up with adequate resources and genuine steps for it to make a difference. School tuition and fees constitute one of the most common, although not the only, barrier for South Sudanese children to realize…


© Human Rights Watch
