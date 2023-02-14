Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Political Parties Law Shackles Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Myanmar protester holds up a three-finger salute in front of security forces. © Myanmar Film Collective (Sydney) – Myanmar’s new political parties law will prevent key members of the political opposition from running in upcoming elections, Human Rights Watch said today. The law, announced on January 26, 2023, adds to concerns that the vote now slated for August will lack all credibility and be used merely to try to legitimize further military control. The Political Party Registration Law, which repeals 2010 legislation, prohibits anyone previously convicted of a crime…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Hun Sen Extinguishes Media Freedom
~ 'Just ask us, come and see us'. Aboriginal young people in the Northern Territory must be listened to, not punished
~ Australians need good financial advice more than ever to pay for soaring interest rates. Here's how to get it
~ Gold mining is one of the world’s most destructive and unnecessary industries – here's how to end it
~ Rihanna brings pride to Barbados in spellbinding Super Bowl performance
~ 'If at first you don’t succeed, lie, lie again' – in A Country of Eternal Light, Paul Dalgarno explores a life fragmented by grief
~ South Sudan Expands Access to Free Education
~ Cyclone Gabrielle: how microgrids could help keep the power on during extreme weather events
~ Wind-powered cargo ships are the future: debunking 4 myths that stand in the way of cutting emissions
~ A rose by any other name – how roses and cut flowers became a symbol of love and luxury
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter