Human Rights Observatory

Wind-powered cargo ships are the future: debunking 4 myths that stand in the way of cutting emissions

By Christiaan De Beukelaer, Senior Lecturer in Culture & Climate, The University of Melbourne
A growing source of global emissions is the ships that carry most of the goods we consume. A 21st-century generation of cargo ships propelled by the wind can reverse this unsustainable trend.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
