Human Rights Observatory

A rose by any other name – how roses and cut flowers became a symbol of love and luxury

By Peter McNeil, Distinguished Professor of Design History, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
Before the creation of international systems of cultivation and the ability to move goods by air freight, flowers matched the pattern of the seasons. Roses on Saint Valentine’s Day were something unexpected, and very expensive.

In very old age, in 1989, the late Queen Mother wrote a letter about her youth:

I remember dancing with a nice young American at Lady Powis’ ball in Berkeley Square (aged 17) and the amazement and thrill when the next day a huge bunch of red roses arrived! In those days flowers were very rare!

Where does the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
