Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Court Rejects Compulsory Surgery for Trans Men

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Transgender activist Henry Edward Tse speaks to reporters outside of Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, February 6, 2023.  © 2023 Anthony Kwan/AP Photo The Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong ruled this week that the government’s requirement that transgender men undergo “full sex reassignment surgery” to change their legal gender is unconstitutional under the Bill of Rights. The ruling applies to two transgender men seeking to change their legal gender markers on their identification cards without undergoing a full surgical transition. The court, referencing a 2017…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
