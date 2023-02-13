Tolerance.ca
'No indication of aliens': spy balloon saga continues to surprise amid rising US–China tension

By Peter Layton, Visiting Fellow, Griffith Asia Institute, Griffith University
Over the past week, the US has realised and revealed that an active fleet of Chinese spy balloons has been operating across the northern hemisphere for several years.

This all started to become apparent when a Chinese balloon, some 60 metres…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
