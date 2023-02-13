Tolerance.ca
What happens in our brain and body when we're in love?

By Theresa Larkin, Professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
Susan J Thomas, Associate professor, University of Wollongong
Love dominates our popular culture and is the subject of countless songs, movies, and works of literature and art. But what’s happening in our body when we feel love?

Love is difficult to define, but can be described as an intense feeling of deep affection. At the most basic level, science sees love as a cocktail of chemicals released by the brain.

From an evolutionary perspective, romantic love evolved from the primitive animal drive to find and keep preferred mates. Love keeps people bondedThe Conversation


