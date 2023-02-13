Our research has shown Indigenous peoples' needs cannot be understood and met, without Indigenous voices
By Penny Taylor, Researcher, University of Tasmania
Daphne Habibis, Associate Professor, University of Tasmania
Kellie Pollard, Research Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Decades of government Indigenous Affairs policy has not delivered. A new approach is needed. Policy-making informed by Indigenous lived experience through a Voice to parliament may be the answer.
