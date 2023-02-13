Utiles ou non : le point sur l'efficacité des masques contre le Covid

par C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney

Abrar Ahmad Chughtai, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney

David Fisman, Professor in the Division of Epidemiology, University of Toronto

Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford

Partagez cet article