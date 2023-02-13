Utiles ou non : le point sur l'efficacité des masques contre le Covid
par C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Abrar Ahmad Chughtai, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
David Fisman, Professor in the Division of Epidemiology, University of Toronto
Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Une nouvelle publication a laissé entendre que les masques chirurgicaux seraient « peu efficaces » face au Covid. Des experts soulèvent les défauts de ce travail et rappellent les faits.
Lire l'article complet
© La Conversation
- lundi 13 février 2023