Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five things research can teach us about having better sex, according to a sex therapist

By Chantal Gautier, Lecturer and Sex and Relationship Therapist, University of Westminster
Share this article
Sex can be wonderful, but it can also be tricky. Science may be the furthest thing from your mind when you’re getting intimate with someone. But actually, there’s a lot we can learn from science when it comes to sex.

The science of sex is a broad field of research that encompasses many aspects of human sexuality, from physiology to the psychological and social factors that influence sexual behaviour.

Over the years, researchers have been able to shed light on a variety of ways we can enhance sexual experiences in (or outside of) the bedroom. In the spirit of Valentine’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The real price of gas: massive Santos pipeline would destroy rare native grasslands
~ Success in life is tied to parental education. That's why we need to track intergenerational school performance
~ The worthless life and the worthy death: euthanasia through the ages
~ Our neurodata can reveal our most private selves. As brain implants become common, how will it be protected?
~ What happens in our brain and body when we're in love?
~ Love languages are hugely popular – but there's very little evidence they exist at all
~ Who moves and who pays? Managed retreat is hard, but lessons from the past can guide us
~ The history of referendums in Australia is riddled with failure. Albanese has much at risk – and much to gain
~ Our research has shown Indigenous peoples' needs cannot be understood and met, without Indigenous voices
~ Turkey and Syria earthquake: Long-term funding is needed to support search-and-rescue after major disasters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter