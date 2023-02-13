Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valentine's Day: a brief history of the soulmate – and why it's a limited concept

By Tony Milligan, Senior Researcher in the Philosophy of Ethics, Cosmological Visionaries Project, King's College London
Not all writing about the soulmate is positive – an expert in the philosophy of love explains the concept’s thorny history.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
