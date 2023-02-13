More ethnic minority teachers are needed in UK schools – but teaching can affect their mental health and wellbeing
By Terra Glowach, PGCE English Tutor and Senior Lecturer in Education, University of the West of England
Malcolm Richards, Senior Lecturer in Education, University of the West of England
Rafael Mitchell, Lecturer in Comparative and International Education, University of Bristol
There is a major shortage of new teachers in England, and this includes teachers from ethnic minority backgrounds. Research from 2020 found that 46% of schools in England had no Black or ethnic minority teaching staff at all.
But the treatment of ethnic minority staff in schools raises ethical concerns about recruiting them into a…
© The Conversation
