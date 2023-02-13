Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dakar’s clandestine taxis are essential for daily travel - but they're illegal

By Pape Sakho, Maître de conférences CAMES, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
Gaele Lesteven, Researcher, LAET, École nationale des travaux publics de l'État
Momar Diongue, Lecturer and Researcher, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
Pascal Pochet, Researcher, LAET, École nationale des travaux publics de l'État
Africa’s major cities are growing at a rapid pace. In Dakar, Senegal’s capital, for instance, the population has almost doubled in 20 years, reaching 4 million inhabitants today.

But in most metropolises, like Dakar, planning isn’t keeping up with the expansion. One example of this is the city’s transport system. Public transport plays a fundamental role in providing access to any city. However, in many cities, it’s lacking, particularly…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
