Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What a second-century Roman citizen, Lucian, can teach us about diversity and acceptance

By Eleni Bozia, Associate Professor of Classics and Digital Humanities, University of Florida
Share this article
People who don’t fit the dominant demographic of where they live can often be asked, “Where are you really from?”

In 2017, CNN surveyed about 2,000 people who shared their stories on social media with the hashtag #whereiamreallyfrom. The participants included first- and second-generation immigrants, naturalized individuals and others who were native-born citizens.

As a classical studies scholarThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Valentine's Day: a brief history of the soulmate – and why it's a limited concept
~ Cohabitation: it's time to take legal reform seriously
~ More ethnic minority teachers are needed in UK schools – but teaching can affect their mental health and wellbeing
~ Fewer Australians are learning Indonesian, and Indonesia could do far more to fix that
~ Dakar’s clandestine taxis are essential for daily travel - but they're illegal
~ Nigerian elections: Eight issues young people want the new government to address
~ The decision to ditch the UK's Department for International Trade is testament to the failure of Brexit
~ A new strategy for western states to adapt to long-term drought: Customized water pricing
~ Cost of getting sick for older people of color is 25% higher than for white Americans – new research
~ Studying abroad is poised to make a post-pandemic comeback – here are 5 questions students who plan to study overseas should ask
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter