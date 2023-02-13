Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Studying abroad is poised to make a post-pandemic comeback – here are 5 questions students who plan to study overseas should ask

By David L. Di Maria, Associate Vice Provost for International Education, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Before the pandemic struck in 2020, the number of U.S. students studying abroad had been pretty much rising steadily each year.

Whereas more than 154,000 students from the U.S. participated in study abroad programs during the 2000-2001 academic year, that number more than doubled – to over 347,000 – during the 2018-2019 academic year. That’s according to the Institute of International Education.

The global…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
