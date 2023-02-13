Big Oil's trade group allies outspent clean energy groups by a whopping 27x, with billions in ads and lobbying to keep fossil fuels flowing
By Christian Downie, Associate Professor, Australian National University
Robert Brulle, Professor of Sociology, Brown University
Researchers looked at a decade of political spending by the oil and gas industry and others engaged in climate policy. If money talks, one side had a giant megaphone.
